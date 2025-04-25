Tesla Takedown group takes victory lap and aims for Starlink and SpaceX

The Tesla Takedown movement has taken a victory lap following the release of the electric vehicle maker’s first quarter 2025 earnings. With the group feeling encouraged by its results with the EV maker, Tesla Takedown is now setting its sights at Elon Musk’s other ventures, such as Starlink and SpaceX.

Because high-speed and reliable satellite internet for people in remote areas and the most affordable spaceflight provider for the United States need to be damaged, it seems.

Tesla Takedown’s Victory Lap

Following Tesla’s Q1 2025 results, which were below expectations, the Tesla Takedown group celebrated. “Today’s earnings report sends a very clear message. The Tesla Takedown grassroots pressure is beginning to hit Tesla where it hurts – the company’s bottom line,” the group noted.

Of course, the fact that Tesla did not sell its best-selling car for the majority of the first quarter due to the new Model Y changeover was conveniently left out by the group.

Nevertheless, in a comment to Insider, Tesla Takedown noted that its post-earnings email had an open rate of 53%, far above the 30% open rate of its previous emails. It also noted that it saw more than 30 new anti-Tesla protests added to its Action Network page within about 24 hours of the Q1 earnings’ release. Lastly, its BlueSky follower count rose by 10% to 15%, far above its weekly social media growth of 5%.

New Targets Acquired

Despite its name, Tesla Takedown is really more like an anti-Elon Musk group. Thus, it was no surprise that in a statement, the group noted that it is now setting its sights on Musk’s other ventures. As per Tesla Takedown, it is already making preparations for similar efforts against the CEO’s other ventures, such as SpaceX and Starlink.

“Tesla Takedown has already started laying the groundwork to expand Tesla Takedown efforts to target other Musk businesses including SpaceX, Starlink, X and xAI,” the Tesla Takedown group noted.

Considering the absence of the Model Y in most of Q1 2025, Tesla Takedown’s alleged effects on the company and Elon Musk’s alleged brand damage could be determined more accurately this quarter. This Q2, after all, none of Tesla’s vehicles are paused, and the company seems determined to sell as many cars as possible.