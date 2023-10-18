SpaceX successful in Starlink launch adding 22 satellites to orbit

By

SpaceX was successful in launching 22 Starlink satellites from a Falcon 9 rocket this evening at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX initially planned to launch this batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral last week on October 8, but wind conditions forced the company to stand down and reschedule.

The launch was pushed back to this week, and as SpaceX waited for favorable conditions, it pushed today’s launch back from 5:20 P.M. EDT to 7:52 P.M. without giving an explanation.

The launch was pushed back once again and scheduled for 8:39 P.M. EDT.

Less than 30 minutes until Falcon 9’s launch of 22 @Starlink satellites from Florida. Weather is looking good for liftoff→ https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 18, 2023

SpaceX broadcasted the launch live on X, formerly known as Twitter, this evening, and all went according to plan.

Falcon 9 launched following a smooth countdown at 8:39 P.M. EDT.

Following stage separation at roughly 8:41 P.M. EDT, the first stage landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/uBrRt1Elwg — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 18, 2023

This was the 16th launch for the B1062 booster, with its past efforts including. GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and eight previous Starlink missions.

SpaceX has over 5,000 Starlink satellites in orbit now, providing high-speed internet with speeds of over 200 Mbps to various regions around the world.

We continue our live streaming to X… Tonight SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Starlink 6-23 Mission. https://t.co/gTFnGnEFCy — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) October 18, 2023

SpaceX has also signed several contracts with companies that have opted to use the Starlink service to provide stable and effective internet service in various parts of the world.

Last week, Maersk agreed to terms with SpaceX to equip Starlink on 330 own-operated container vessels, providing high-speed internet to crew for things like entertainment, video calls, and cloud-based data tracking.

Next, SpaceX will look to secure a launch license for the IFT-2 mission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will be the second test flight of Super Heavy and Starship.

SpaceX will use Starship to launch V2 and hopefully V3 Starlink Satellites “roughly a year from now,” CEO Elon Musk said, according to Space Flight Now.

