Stellantis cancels CES 2024 plans in the wake of UAW strike

Recently, Stellantis canceled plans for its CES 2024 display.

The legacy automaker claimed that the CES 2024 display cancellation is part of a “contingency plan implemented since the beginning of the UAW (United Auto Workers) strike.” Stellantis loosely links the ongoing costs of the UAW strike with its decision to cancel CES 2024 plans.

CES 2024 would have been a good time for Stellantis to unveil the $27,000 battery electric vehicle it has been teasing for some time. Earlier this year, Stellantis teased a $27,000 BEV launch from its Citroen brand, the e-C3. The Citroen e-C3 is expected to deliver about 186 miles of range on a single charge.

At CES 2023, Stellantis unveiled the RAM 1500 Revolution battery electric vehicle concept. The RAM 1500 Revolution generated some buzz in the pickup truck market.

Stellantis’ all-electric pickup will be built on the company’s STLA Frame EV platform, designed to deliver up to 500 miles of range. The STLA Frame platform is a body-on-frame, unlike other unibody STLA frames.

The legacy automaker still needs to announce the battery chemistry the electrified RAM 1500 would use. Stellantis recently announced a partnership with Samsung SDI.

The Ram 1500 Revolution will also be equipped with the latest tech innovations on the market when it comes out. Stellantis already teased digital side-view mirrors, smart backup cameras with 360-degree views, and biometric cameras for the all-electric pickup truck.

CES 2024 is scheduled for January 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be open to the public between January 9 to 12, 2024. Big names in the tech industry—including automakers—are expected to participate in the event. Some of the companies are expected to showcase sustainable solutions for the future. For instance, Panasonic is scheduled for a Tech Talk on electric vehicles with sustainability tech.

