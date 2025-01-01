By

Starlink is helping students in the Philippines stay connected.

CoinEx Charity in the Philippines has been deploying Starlink kids to specific communities. In November, it provided a Starlink kit to the Youth Council in the Municipality of Laurel, Batangas.

Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet connects students in the Philippines 🛰️❤️🇵🇭 https://t.co/UHCo6hPETF — Starlink (@Starlink) December 28, 2024

The Philippines isn’t the only country Starlink is helping students. In Kazakhstan, Starlink offers its services to over 50% of schools nationwide. Elon Musk also offers free Starlink internet to schools in Brazil.

CoinEx Charit deployed its third Starlink kit to the Municipality of Agoncillo, Batangas, which was cut off from resources during Typhoon Kristine.

