Stellantis-Leapmotor eSUV details revealed in sales license for China

Stellantis-Leapmotor C16 SUV details were leaked after the companies filed for a sales license with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The C16 SUV will be a mid-to-large SUV with two powertrain variants: battery electric vehicle (BEV) and extended-range electric vehicle (EREV). Stellantis and Leapmotor’s new SUV will have six seats and likely compete with the Aito M7.

The upcoming SUV is expected to enter the global market after launching in China. Rumors hint that Leapmotor aims to release the C16 in Poland and Malaysia.

Last month, Stellantis received approval for its joint venture with Leapmotor from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). The joint venture is called Leapmotor International. The legacy automaker invest €1.5 billion in Leapmotor, acquiring 20% of the Chinese car maker.

Last year, Stellantis started to strengthen its ties in China. In addition to Leapmotor, the company has also been tied to Chinese auto company Dongfeng.

Chinese EVs have been dominating the global market with their low prices. Some European automakers have expressed concerns about Chinese EV companies competing with local car makers on the continent.

Surprisingly, even Stellantis is wary of Chinese EVs in Europe. Last week, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares clarified the company’s position on Chinese brands producing EVs in Italy.

