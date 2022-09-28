Tata Motors launches an EV in India that only costs $10,000

By

Tata Motors launched the Tiago.ev all-electric hatchback in India today, which will only cost consumers a little more than $10,000 to buy.

The vehicle is an all-electric take on its popular Tiago hatchback, and costs just 849,000 rupees, or $10,370, making it highly competitive in the market as its price is under the national average. However, Tata has a distinct advantage in the EV market in India for many reasons. Against domestic manufacturers, Tata undercut the price of the former most-affordable EV, the Tigor EV, by over $4,000. The bad news: Tato also makes the Tigor EV, which means the company is simply dominating the affordable EV market.

Additionally, India’s extremely strict import laws, which double the cost of vehicles built in other countries, have scared many manufacturers away from doing business in the country. Tesla had planned to enter India for several years but was unwilling to commit to local manufacturing until it could prove demand through imports. It requested temporary import tax rollbacks to test demand, hoping to build a Gigafactory in the country if it could justify it through sales. Indian politicians and government officials were unwilling to oblige, and Tesla put its plans on hold once again.

The restriction of foreign competitors has helped Tata maintain its dominating lead in India.

The company is expected to have an operating cost for the Tiago.ev of about 1/7th of its gas-powered version, according to Reuters. This made developing the car, a “compelling proposition,” Managing Director of Tata Motors and its EV subsidiary, Shailesh Chandra, said. She added that chasing the lowest cost was not the aim, but rather the ability to have a connected car and other technologies while keeping the price affordable.

The Tiago.ev has seven trim levels, with the two base-level offerings bringing a 19.2 kWh battery pack to the table. The other vehicles have a 24 kWh pack. The least expensive option will offer 250 kilometers, or 155 miles, on a single charge. Range ratings go as high as 315 kilometers, or 196 miles, for other trim levels.

Tata also includes an 8-year, 160,000-kilometer warranty on the Battery Pack and Motors, and a 3-year, 125,000-kilometer warranty on the vehicle itself.

