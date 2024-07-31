Tesla celebrates 10 million drive unit production milestone

By

Tesla has announced its latest milestone—it has produced its 10 millionth drive unit from its facilities. The milestone was shared by the electric vehicle maker in a post on social media platform X.

A photo shared by the electric car maker’s official account on X showed the Tesla drive unit team posing with the 10 millionth drive unit. Tesla did not specify where the 10 millionth drive unit was produced, though it appears that the unit was manufactured in Giga Shanghai.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted his congratulations to the company’s drive unit team in a post on X. “Congrats to the Tesla drivetrain team!” Musk wrote in his post.

Tesla’s 10 millionth drive unit milestone comes less than two months after the company announced that Giga Nevada had produced its five millionth drive unit. With this in mind, it would appear that for now at least, it appears that the majority of drive units that Tesla has produced were manufactured in Giga Nevada, which supplies the Fremont Factory.

Congratulations to our global teams for producing 10 million drive units and helping accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. pic.twitter.com/nQuMl86Kfy — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) July 31, 2024

Less than a month after Giga Nevada achieved its five million drive unit milestone, Tesla released its Q2 2024 vehicle delivery and production report. Tesla announced that it was able to deliver a total of 443,956 vehicles in the second quarter. This meant that the company has been able to deliver more than 6 million vehicles since it started customer deliveries of the original Tesla Roadster in early 2008.

The lion’s share of Tesla’s vehicle deliveries today is still comprised of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, both of which are offered in single-motor or dual-motor variants. With this in mind, Tesla’s 10 million drive unit milestone would likely go a long way toward helping the company grow its global vehicle fleet even further.

