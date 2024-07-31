By

Uber and BYD have announced they will enter a massive partnership that they feel will accelerate the global transition to electric vehicles.

Today, the two companies announced a multi-year strategic partnership that would bring 100,000 BYD EVs onto the Uber ride-sharing platform across several key global markets, starting with Europe and Latin America.

Eventually, it will expand to the Middle East, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Uber said in its press release announcing the partnership.

Uber has become the global leader in ride-sharing, while BYD has sparred toe-to-toe with Tesla in terms of EV dominance.

What are the benefits of this large-scale partnership? Uber and BYD say the two companies working together will bring down the “total cost of EV ownership for Uber drivers, accelerating the uptake of EVs on the Uber platform globally, and introducing millions of riders to greener rides.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, commented on the partnership:

“As the largest global agreement of its kind, we’re thrilled about the benefits this partnership will deliver for drivers, riders, and cities. When an Uber driver makes the switch to an EV, they can deliver up to four times the emissions benefits compared to a regular motorist, simply because they are on the road more. Many riders also tell us their first experience with an EV is on an Uber trip, and we’re excited to help demonstrate the benefits of EVs to more people around the world.”

We have seen Uber make similar moves in the past. In January, it announced it was working with Tesla to make EVs more accessible among its drivers, hoping to cause an uptick in EV adoption. It used a $2,000 incentive to help some of its ride-share drivers trade in their current vehicles for Tesla EVs.

“We know from listening to Uber drivers that the cost of ownership and access to convenient charging are the top two barriers preventing them from going electric, and we are … (working with) Tesla to tackle both of these issues,” Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of mobility and business operations at Uber, said.

Uber did the same thing with Ford.

Tesla has also worked with Hertz to expand EV availability for its rental fleet, but it did not end well as the company started selling its units to recover the heavy losses it felt from the investment.

