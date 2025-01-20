Trump to sign executive order ending EV ‘mandate,’ though tariffs will wait

By

President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday, and an incoming White House official has said that he plans to sign an executive order ending the so-called “electric vehicle (EV) mandate” on day one, though he’ll hold off on proposed tariff plans on related imports.

During a media briefing, a White House official said that Trump plans to sign the order on Monday, though he won’t sign anything related to previously reported tariff increases on EV battery material imports from China, Canada, Mexico, or other countries just yet, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. While there is no such “EV mandate,” as mentioned, he’s widely considered to be referring to plans to end the federal $7,500 tax credit on EV purchases enacted by former President Joe Biden, as well as to put an end to emissions goals set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Trump also said during his inaugural address that he would declare a “national energy emergency” to increase oil drilling in Alaska, end efforts for a “Green New Deal,” and withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement aiming to limit rising global temperatures.

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency,” Trump said. “We will drill, baby, drill.”

Last year, Biden finalized updated emissions rules for passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks, requiring two-thirds of vehicles sold by 2032 to be zero-emission, though it’s not yet clear if Trump will have the authority to roll these guidelines back. In response, the EPA may need to propose a new set of rules altogether, and the agency could be required to spend a substantial amount of time rewriting them in the process. It’s also possible that such an order from Trump could result in broader legal challenges.

While tariffs on imported EV battery materials are not on the docket for day one, other initial executive orders are expected to include the declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and multiple other pauses on immigration initiatives. Trump did, however, issue a memorandum to order his administration to evaluate the country’s current trade deficits and other related policies, which is expected to result in proposals related to international trade tariffs.

As expected, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also been officially named to the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), though some have also expressed the potential for legal challenges to the creation of the agency.

