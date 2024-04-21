Tesla reduces the price of FSD add-on, gets rid of Enhanced Autopilot

By

Tesla has reduced the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) add-on after the company cut the subscription price of the software in half in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Tesla reduced the monthly subscription price of FSD (Supervised) to just $99, down from its previous price of $199. Now, Tesla has also dropped the price of the one-time add-on FSD option to $8,000 from $12,000 in the U.S., as can be seen on the company’s order configurator. In Canada, the outright price of FSD is now CAD $11,000.

Along with cutting the price of FSD (Supervised), Tesla has removed the option for Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) from the configurator, while those who have already signed up for the EAP are able to upgrade to FSD for just $2,000.

The move is the latest in Tesla’s recent announcements about the software, ahead of the company’s plans to unveil its robotaxi platform in August.

Last month, Tesla also launched 30-day free trials for FSD (Supervised) for those who purchase a new vehicle, along with offering mandatory test drives of the software with vehicle deliveries. Earlier this month, the Tesla fleet also surpassed one billion miles driven on FSD.

Tesla officially dropped the FSD “beta” moniker last month, instead replacing it with FSD (Supervised) after CEO Elon Musk said last year that FSD v12 wouldn’t be a beta version. FSD v12 was rolling out to employees and customers over the last several months, while Musk said in December that the software version would be undergoing some extra testing before being released more widely.

Musk has also mentioned that Tesla could possibly license FSD to other automakers, which could go on to become a significant source of revenue if it comes to fruition.

