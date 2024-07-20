Tesla Megapacks to support France’s largest battery project

By

Tesla’s Megapacks are set to support France’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS), on which the company has begun construction, as announced this week.

Harmony Energy has begun construction on the Cheviré 100 MW/200 MWh Megapack battery project in Nantes Saint-Nazaire Harbour, France, as detailed in a press release shared on Thursday. The battery project is made up of Tesla’s 2-hour Megapacks, and it will be expected to be able to provide enough electricity to power more than 170,000 homes for two hours.

Harmony is aiming to have the project completed and connected to the electrical grid next summer, with the system expected to become fully operational by the end of 2025.

“Developing and operating vital battery energy storage facilities across France, will lead to enhanced energy security, more affordable energy bills, and the decarbonisation of the grid,” wrote Andy Symonds, Harmony Energy CEO for the French market. “We are excited to commence building works on our first project.”

The Cheviré site was formerly home to a coal, gas, and oil power station, which was operational between 1954 to 1986. The release also highlights Tesla’s Autobidder system, a real-time trading platform made by the company that’s intended to help maximize operator revenue over time.

“It’s an exciting location given the historical importance of the fossil-fuel coal power station, but looking ahead, the delivery of the Cheviré BESS will transform the site into exactly the opposite, facilitating the green electrification of the French energy system, whilst offsetting several hundred thousand tons of CO2,” writes Clément Girard, Harmony Energy COO for France.

Tesla has several ongoing Megapack projects both in operation and under construction. The company recently highlighted another BESS project in California sporting 200 MW/800 MWh of Megapacks, and being built out of a former steam plant that was in operation until 2001.

On Thursday, Tesla announced a massive 15.3 GWh contract with Intersect Power to expand the companies’ current partnership of just 2.4 GWh. The updated commitment is expected to go from concept to commissioned in just a year, and it will include 966 MWh projects across three different sites in Texas.

Tesla currently builds the Megapack at a “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California, and the company is currently ramping up production at the facility. The company has also begun construction on a Megafactory in Shanghai, China, and it’s aiming to produce roughly 10,000 Megapacks per year at each facility upon reaching volume production.

RELATED:

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Megapacks to support France’s largest battery project