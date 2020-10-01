Tesla 2020.40.0.4: Speed Assist, Glovebox PIN, Priority Bluetooth, and more

Tesla’s new 2020.40.0.4 Software Update has been released to owners, and a variety of new features were added to make life easier for drivers. Speed Assist Improvements join new security functionalities, along with fresh accessibility features to make driving a Tesla safer and more luxurious.
While the electric automaker rolls out updates in a frequent fashion, this new software comes with multiple functionalities that are entirely new to drivers. Other updates could include one or two features that are simply improvements to already existing characteristics. However, 2020.40.0.4 includes multiple features that Tesla has not included in past updates.
Speed Assist Improvements
Tesla vehicles will now use the external cameras on the car to detect speed limit signs. This will help improve the accuracy of speed limit date for highways, but it will also help vehicles travel at appropriate speeds.
In the past, some owners have complained that their vehicles are not recognizing the speed limits in certain regions. California drivers were having relatively non-existent issues with the functionality, but drivers in other parts of the United States were reporting several issues with their cars traveling at the correctly intended speeds.
Tesla poised to roll out speed limit recognition and roundabout support worldwide
CEO Elon Musk responded that the issues were of “high priority,” and that Tesla was addressing them.
It appears that the functionality has been improved and fixed. The release notes state:
“In addition to local roads, Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data for highways. As usual, to adjust Speed Assist settings, tap Controls > Autopilot > Speed Limit.”
Additionally, drivers with different Infotainment systems will have differing capabilities.
Notes for MCU2 drivers state:
“Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization and used to set the associated Speed Limit Warning. As usual, to adjust Speed Assist settings, tap Controls > Autopilot > Speed Limit.”
MCU1 users will have slightly fewer capabilities, according to their notes, which say:
“Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads. As usual, to adjust Speed Assist settings, tap Controls > Autopilot > Speed Limit.”
The functionality is availabel on all four currently released Tesla models and requires HW 3.0 to be used.
Priority Bluetooth Device
Tesla vehicles will now connect to one Bluetooth device that has been defined as the “priority device,” according to the new update. This will stop confusion between two owners whose phones or devices are both synced to the vehicle. One phone will be considered the “priority” device, and will automatically connect. It is available for all four vehicles.
“To avoid connecting to the wrong nearby phone, you can now set your priority Bluetooth device. Your car will attempt to connect to the priority device associated with the profile selected before it attempts to connect to other paired phones. To set your priority device, tap the Bluetooth icon on the top of your touchscreen, select your preferred phone and tap Priority Device.”
Mobile App – Vent Windows
This feature is pretty self-explanatory. It is only available for the Model S, however.
“You can now vent all of your windows from the Tesla mobile app.
Note: this feature requires the Tesla mobile app version 3.10.0 or later.”
Glovebox PIN
A great security addition for owners, the Glovebox will now be locked until a four-digit PIN number is entered. A glovebox is a great place for sensitive information like insurance or vehicle titles. Tesla adding this feature should give owners peace of mind. It is available on all four cars.
“Protect the valuables in your glovebox with a 4-digit PIN. Tap Controls > Safety & Security > Glovebox PIN on the touchscreen to create your PIN.”
Charge Port Inlet Heater
Model 3 and Model Y owners can enjoy a defrosted charge port thanks to an inlet heater that will remove any ice or snow from the inside of the mechanism. It can be turned on through the Tesla mobile app, so owners won’t have to go out into the cold weather to get things cleared up for when they need to charge.
“Your car can now use the charge port inlet heater to help defrost the inside of the charge port. The charge port inlet heater can be activated in cold ambient temperatures by enabling preconditioning using the mobile app, activating the rear defrost button on the vehicle’s touchscreen, or preconditioning the vehicle using scheduled departure.”
Full release notes are available here, thanks to TeslaScope.com.