Tesla debuts 3rd gen Wall Connector charger with Wi-Fi and new white glass design

Tesla has launched a new, third-generation Wall Connector home charger with new Wi-Fi connectivity for over-the-air updates, a new cord length, and a tempered white glass faceplate.

The new Generation 3 Wall Connector from Tesla was added to the company’s online store and made available for Model S, Model X, and Model 3 vehicles. The newly designed Wall Connector with upgradeable features via Wi-Fi is expected to create a more convenient at-home charging experience for Tesla owners with mobile app monitoring and notifications.

Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla

Tesla’s description of the new Gen 3 Wall Connector states: “Charge at home, anytime. Tesla Wall Connector provides a full charge overnight for every homeowner. With customized power settings, the lightweight design allows for versatile indoor/outdoor use, including a range of electrical systems and mounting options. Monitor your charge with the Tesla app and receive notifications when complete. Wi-Fi connectivity enables over-the-air firmware updates and remote service if necessary. Tesla Wall Connector offers the best home charging experience for any Tesla owner.”

Past versions of the Wall Connector have offered a longer and heavy cord length at 24 feet, while the latest version features a lightweight 18-foot charging cord for more convenience and comfortability.

The new charger will also utilize the company’s frequent software and firmware updates that can be installed through the new Wi-Fi connectivity feature. It is compatible with any residential electrical system and has customizable power levels on a range of circuit breakers for a maximum output of 11.5 kW. The Wall Connector will give owners up to 44 miles of range per hour depending on the electrical configuration.

Cosmetically, the new white glass faceplate gives the Wall Connector a clean and compact look that also has a striking resemblance to Tesla’s Powerwall energy storage systems.

The new Wall Connector is available on shop.Tesla.com for $500.