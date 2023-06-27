Tesla abandoned Spain Gigafactory as EV maker grew furious with leak

By

Tesla reportedly abandoned its plans to build a Gigafactory in Valencia, Spain after the plans and negotiations were leaked in a report earlier this month.

Earlier in June, we reported that Tesla was in “very advanced negotiations” with the Spanish government to bring an automotive production facility to the city of Valencia.

This was based on the report from Spain’s Cinco Días, which stated that Tesla was ready to invest €4.5 billion.

Tesla was reportedly “one of several multinationals with which the Valencian government was in dialogue to land in the region.”

However, negotiations have seemingly broken down after Tesla grew frustrated with the leaked report.

It was first reported that Tesla pulled out of negotiations with Spain by Digital Economy.

Tesla was “very angry” with the leak, and has decided to pull out of Spain, eliminating the possibility of the country landing the automaker’s next major production facility.

The President of the State, Ximo Puig, said he was not behind the leaked report. A member of the government leaked the Tesla-Spain negotiations, which have gone on to eliminate the country’s potential to land the plant.

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla would announce the location of its next Gigafactory by the end of 2023.

With Spain evidently out of the race, India seems to be the favorite for the next production factory.

However, countries such as Canada, South Korea, Indonesia, and France have all the merges potential suitors for the next production plant of the all-electric automaker.

