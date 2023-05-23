Tesla could reveal new Gigafactory location by end of 2023: Elon Musk

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed earlier today in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the electric automaker could reveal the location of its next production facility by the end of 2023.

“We will probably pick another location towards the end of this year,” Musk said during the interview earlier today. It fuels months of speculation has several locations across the globe spar in an attempt to win over the next manufacturing plant of the leading electric automaker.

Tesla already operates several production facilities across the globe: one in Fremont, California, another in Austin, Texas one in Berlin, Germany, and one in Shanghai, China. Tesla announced that it would build another production plant in Mexico earlier this year, but it has yet to break ground on this facility.

There is no indication as to where the plant could end up. As of now there are several locations that are hoping to land Tesla’s next premier production facility, which will only help the automaker, expand its global footprint of sustainable powertrain producing factories.

With that being said, several countries are certainly in the running to land Tesla’s next plant. India has been one location Tesla has seemed favorable of. However, company has sought to have hefty import duties reduced in an effort to test demand in the country before committing to a plant.

Additionally, recent meetings with Musk and government officials have put France in the running to land Tesla’s next plant. But it is much more complicated than that. Canada is another location that many people are supporting in terms of Tesla’s next manufacturing plant.

As the Fremont, California and Shanghai, China, plants are already producing vehicles at max capacity. Tesla is still in the process of ramping up production in Berlin and in Austin.

The company is already well on track to achieving its 1.8 million unit production bogey for 2023. However, Musk has stated that Tesla has the capacity to produce 2 million units this year.

If all goes according to plan, Tesla should have the new factories location finalized by the end of 2023. It is likely that years of negotiations with the Indian government will pay off, but if it doesn’t, Tesla has many other countries that would be more than willing to cater to the company’s demands.

