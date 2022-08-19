Tesla and Canada show their support for one another

By

Tesla and Canada are showing their support for one another. After hosting Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne, Tesla’s climate policy expert with public, private, and non-profit sector experience, Iain M., shared his thoughts on LinkedIn.

Recently, Minister Champagne visited Tesla’s automation facility in Markham and took a tour and a test drive. Tesla’s Iain M. agreed with Minister Champagne’s remarks on a part of Canada in every Tesla.

“It was wonderful hosting Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne at Tesla Toronto Automation this week. He’s absolutely right: ‘There’s a piece of Canada in every Tesla,'” Iain M. wrote. He encouraged his followers to view the minister’s video tweet.

He then spoke of how amazing Tesla’s Toronto Automation teams at the Richmond Hill and Markam, Canada locations are.

“Canada’s EV economy is on a roll. Today we have over 1,300 employees from coast to coast in sales, service, advanced manufacturing, controls, mechanical design, charging infrastructure, and much more.”

“I’m proud to be part of such a talented and growing Tesla Canada team.”

Earlier this month, Teslarati reached out to the Canadian office for a comment regarding the possibility of a Tesla Gigafactory in Canada. After announcing plans for a new Gigafactory location at the Cyber Roundup, Telsa CEO Elon Musk allowed the audience members to shout out suggestions. Canada was the most heard suggestion.

A few days later, reports of Tesla’s updating its lobbyist registry in Canada revealed a new objective to work with the government and its agencies to identify opportunities for industrial and/or advanced manufacturing facility permitting reforms. You can read more about that here.

Minister Champagne’s spokesperson, Laurie Bouchard, told Teslarati:

“We know how important the auto industry is to the Canadian economy and to the hundreds of thousands of Canadian workers in this sector. That’s why Minister Champagne has worked tirelessly to secure the future of Canada’s auto industry, including bringing more companies to Canada and the entire electric vehicle ecosystem. This includes announcements with LGES / Stellantis in Ontario, GM / POSCO and BASF in Quebec, Umicore, GM and Brightdrop, and many others.”

“It is good to see that our government’s investments are attracting the attention of automakers and companies from around the world. We will continue to do everything to ensure that Canadians can benefit from the global transition to electric vehicles.”

Minister Champagne didn’t just tour Tesla’s facility in Markham but several other sites including SNOLAB, an underground science laboratory that specializes in neutrino and dark matter physics, and Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI Mining), a nonprofit focused on research in hardrock underground mining.

