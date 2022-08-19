By

Earlier this month at Tesla’s 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting, CEO Elon Musk joked that FSD Beta 10.13 would present significant changes and improvements to the company’s advanced driver-assist system that it should probably just be called FSD Beta 10.69. Recent comments from Musk have now revealed that Tesla is being extra careful with the update’s release.

When asked on Twitter if FSD Beta 10.69 is still up for release on August 20, Musk noted that only about ~1,000 Tesla owners would receive the update on the day. Tesla would then gather feedback from this initial batch of testers before releasing FSD Beta 10.69.1 to about 10,000 customers the following week. The rest of the FSD Beta program would likely receive v10.69.2.

Musk was also clear that Tesla was being extra careful with the release of FSD Beta 10.69. “There are many major code changes, so this will be an extra cautious rollout. Releasing on 8/20 to ~1000 Tesla owners, then 10.69.1 next week to accommodate feedback & release to ~10k customers, then 10.69.2 (the) week after & release to rest of FSD Beta,” Musk wrote.

The fact that Tesla is following a cautious rollout strategy for FSD Beta 10.69 suggests that the update would really be substantial. It also shows that Tesla is now adopting extra precautions when providing its FSD Beta fleet with the latest versions of its software. The reasons behind this strategy have not been disclosed by Musk or Tesla, though it is one that would likely be appreciated by agencies like the NHTSA.

Incidentally, the NHTSA has a Tesla that, as per a letter from the agency to Tesla, has so far not received FSD Beta despite a Safety Score of 99. Musk has responded to the NHTSA’s request, noting that Tesla will send the update to the agency’s vehicle. Needless to say, the NHTSA’s Tesla would likely receive FSD Beta at just the right time as Musk has highlighted that v10.69 would be a substantial update.

“10.13 we’ve been working on for a while and—Actually, what sort of happened is we’ve made some pretty significant architectural improvements so it’s really gonna be more than 10.12 to 10.13 release. It might—I don’t want to speak too soon—it might qualify for 10.69.” Musk stated during the 2022 Cyber Rodeo.

