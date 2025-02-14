Tesla mobile app tracker reports first lines referencing robotaxi service

By

During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla is on track to “do an initial launch of unsupervised Full Self Driving in Austin in June.”

Recent observations from the Tesla community suggest that the electric vehicle maker is starting to lay the groundwork for the upcoming service.

Unsupervised FSD:

Tesla is currently deploying FSD (Supervised) to its fleet of vehicles.

However, before the Q4 2024 earnings call, the company posted a video showing vehicles produced at the Fremont Factory driving to the facility’s outbound lot without a human driver.

As per Tesla, the vehicles that were showcased in the Fremont Factory video were using unsupervised FSD.

During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Musk noted that Austin would be the first site that would support Tesla’s robotaxi service.

“These Teslas will be in the wild with no one in them in June in Austin. So, what I’m saying is this is not some far-off mythical situation. It’s literally five, six months away, five months away kind of thing,” Musk noted.

I’m thrilled to announce the very first lines of robotaxi code are here! The first endpoint implemented is a feedback screen that allows users to rate the cleanliness of the vehicle and upload photos.



The endpoint is named “rides_feedback_upload”



The future is coming soon…😈 pic.twitter.com/7Eps5aNCYP — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) February 14, 2025

App observations:

Tesla App Updates (iOS), an account on X that tracks updates to the Tesla App, recently noted that the first lines of code referencing a robotaxi service have been observed.

“I’m thrilled to announce the very first lines of robotaxi code are here! The first endpoint implemented is a feedback screen that allows users to rate the cleanliness of the vehicle and upload photos. The endpoint is named ‘rides_feedback_upload.’ The future is coming soon,” the group wrote in a post on X.

Tesla software tracker Teslascope, for its part, noted that while “nothing is expected to be customer-facing for quite some time,” the presence of the code “is a great sign.”

For the first time, references to what appear to be Robotaxi features within the Tesla mobile app have been spotted!



Nothing is expected to be customer-facing for quite some time, but this is a great sign. https://t.co/GaiClg7B03 — Teslascope (@teslascope) February 14, 2025

Likely Robotaxis:

While Tesla may indeed roll out a robotaxi service in Austin in a few months, these vehicles will likely be Model 3 or Model Y units that are equipped with AI4 computers.

The Cybercab, the vehicle that Tesla actually designed to be a self-driving robotaxi, will likely be deployed at a later time.

Expectations are high that the Cybercab will enter mass production sometime in 2026.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla mobile app tracker reports first lines referencing robotaxi service