Tesla building battery repair facility near Collie Megapack project

Tesla is deploying a new battery repair facility in Australia near one of its Megapack storage sites, as stage two of the facility continues to make progress.

The grid- and home-scale battery repair facility is being built at the site of the Neoen Collie energy storage site in Western Australia, which is currently in phase two of construction as it aims to boost capacity to 560 MW/2,240 MWh. Collie is also a former home to coal mines and other power station equipment that has helped to power Western Australia for over a century.

Energy Minister Reece Whitby detailed the Tesla re-manufacturing plant on Friday, noting that it will offer battery repair and renewal services, along with being the largest facility of its kind in the country (via Sydney Morning Herald). Additionally, it’s eventually expected to be able to service the entire Asia-Pacific region, in addition to the state.

“We have one of the world’s biggest stand-alone electricity grids in the south-west … we have the biggest grid-scale batteries in Australia, and some of the biggest on the planet being hooked up to that grid,” Whitby said.

In addition to being able to service Tesla’s Megapacks, the site is also slated to be able to repair and renew the company’s Powerwall home-scale batteries, and other energy products throughout Western Australia and elsewhere.

“It makes sense that Tesla is here,” Whitby added.

The Collie battery completed stage one construction in October, and they currently have 219 MW/877 MWh of storage capacity with Tesla’s four-hour Megapack batteries. Upon completion, the site will feature a total of 560 of the four-hour Megapacks.

“Providing faster support for local customers while reducing logistical costs and emissions,” said Josef Tadich, Tesla’s Regional Director of Energy.

In December, Tesla signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Premier Roger Cook signed on the project in December, and phase two of the Collie battery is expected to become operational in 2026.

