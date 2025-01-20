By

Another massive energy storage project backed by Tesla’s Megapack grid-scale batteries will go online this year in Australia, as the first batch of the site’s final materials needed to connect the site to the grid have officially arrived on site.

The transformers required to energize a 600MW/1,600MWh Tesla Megapack facility in Plumpton, Victoria have officially arrived, as detailed in a press release from site operator Lumea on Sunday. The site is expected to become operational sometime this year, connecting to a first-of-its-kind underground substation, coming as the latest of a series of projects to be announced and go online across Australia in recent months.

Those at the so-called Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH) welcomed the hardware over the weekend with a ceremony including Victorian Minister for the State Electricity Commission Lily D’Ambrosio, as well as others from Lumea and site partner Equis. Tesla’s 444 Megapacks originally arrived at the facility last May, and the project is expected to offer electricity to roughly 200,000 homes during times of peak energy use.

“The Lumea team is excited and very proud to be working with our customers Equis and the SEC to help them realise this important project,” said Craig Stallan, Lumea Executive General Manager. “The accelerated development of the MREH plays a key role in meeting Victoria’s ambitious timeline of renewable energy and net zero targets. We are working to safely connect this enormous battery to the grid, improving system strength and enabling access to renewable, affordable and reliable energy for consumers.”

The transformers were installed by a specialized Lumea crew, who used a “jack and skate” procedure to lift the two 335-tonne units onto their foundations. Lumea also says that a third transformer will arrive in February, all three of which will be used to convert and stabilize energy generated and stored at the facility.

READ MORE ON TESLA MEGAPACKS: Tesla Megapacks to support two big storage projects in Australia

“We’re excited to see the SEC’s first project take shape and continue to achieve construction milestones ahead of being operational later this year,” said David Moo, the State Energy Commission’s (SEC’s) General Manager of Asset Delivery. “The transformers being installed will enable the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub to deliver up to 1.6 gigawatt hours of energy storage onto the grid – enough to power 200,000 homes during peak periods.”

Work will continue on the initial two transformers to get the site connected up through the arrival and installation of the third. The Megapack project will also connect to the grid through the existing Sydenham Terminal Station using a 1.75km, 500kV underground cable, and a 500kV Plumpton Renewable Terminal Substation, which Lumea says is the first such system of its kind in Australia.

“We are proud we have worked at pace with our partners to bring a critical Victorian energy project online,” said David Russell, Equis Managing Director. “With the SEC’s assistance the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub is on track to complete within both the cost budget and time period forecasted.”

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla’s massive Megapack site near Melbourne is almost ready