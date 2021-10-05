Tesla battery supplier CATL plans to acquire lithium mining company in Canada

By

Tesla battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has set plans in motion to acquire Canada-based Millennial Lithium.

Millennial Lithium released an official announcement about the CATL Arrangement Agreement on its website. As per the agreement, CATL plans to acquire all outstanding shares of Millennial for CAD$3.85 (US$3.05) per common share. In total, CATL will pay a total of CAD$377 million (US$298 million) to acquire Millennial Lithium.

The CATL Arrangement was already unanimously approved by Millennial Lithium’s Board of Directors. The Board has recommended that Millennial shareholders and Common Share purchase warrant holders vote in favor of the CATL Arrangement.

Millennial Lithium controls over 20,000 hectares of prime land in the famed “Lithium Triangle.” Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia make up the “Lithium Triangle,” holding more than 75% of the world’s lithium supply in their salt flats. The Canadian company has two lithium mining projects in Argentina.

CATL has grown significantly over the last few years to become the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturing company. In August, the China-based company announced it would sell $9 billion in stock. The proceeds would go towards new battery facilities so CATL could increase its production capacity. Millennial Lithium may help CATL streamline its supply chain for battery production.

Earlier this year, CATL extended its battery supply deal with Tesla. The Chinese battery manufacturer agreed to supply Tesla with lithium-ion batteries from January 2022 to December 2025. CATL provides batteries for Giga Shanghai’s base Model 3 vehicles.

CATL provides cells for Tesla’s lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack, equipped on the MIC Model 3 SR+. Elon Musk explained the advantages of an LFP battery pack recently when Tesla gave Model 3 SR+ preorder holders the option to receive their vehicles early. Giga Shanghai was named Tesla’s main export hub in the second quarter this year, supplying vehicles to China, Europe, and other countries such as Australia.

CATL will need to increase its production capacity as Giga Shanghai continues its work and as demand for Tesla’s cars continue to increase around the globe.

