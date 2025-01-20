Tesla Model Y became the sales champion in Beijing and Shanghai in 2024

Recent reports have emerged stating that the Tesla Model Y became China’s best-selling vehicle by volume in 2024.
With this in mind, it was no surprise that the all-electric crossover also proved dominant in two of China’s most prominent first-tier cities.
Tesla’s sales in Beijing and Shanghai:
- As per vehicle sales data tracked by Yiche.com, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the first-tier cities of Beijing and Shanghai in 2024.
- As per the industry watcher, the Tesla Model Y became Beijing’s most popular vehicle with 20,631 sales. It was the only vehicle whose sales exceeded 20,000 units.
- In Shanghai, the Model Y was also the best-selling vehicle with 30,491 units sold in 2024, as noted in a report from Sina Finance.
- Interestingly enough, the Model Y was followed by the Model 3 sedan, which saw 12,526 units sold in Shanghai during the year.
- Even in the first-tier city of Guangzhou, which was topped by the GAC Aion AION S, the Model Y also posted strong sales, becoming the city’s second-best-selling vehicle in 2024 with 18,239 units sold.
China’s first-tier cities:
- China’s first-tier cities represent the most developed areas of the country.
- Consumers in first-tier cities are expected to be generally more sophisticated and affluent.
- Beijing and Shanghai are two of China’s most prominent first-tier cities.
- Beijing is the country’s political center, and Shanghai is a major financial hub.
- Tesla’s strong presence in both cities bodes well for Tesla and its brand’ growing influence in China’s electric vehicle sector.
Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.