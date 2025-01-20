By

Recent reports have emerged stating that the Tesla Model Y became China’s best-selling vehicle by volume in 2024.

With this in mind, it was no surprise that the all-electric crossover also proved dominant in two of China’s most prominent first-tier cities.

Tesla’s sales in Beijing and Shanghai:

As per vehicle sales data tracked by Yiche.com, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the first-tier cities of Beijing and Shanghai in 2024.

As per the industry watcher, the Tesla Model Y became Beijing’s most popular vehicle with 20,631 sales. It was the only vehicle whose sales exceeded 20,000 units.

In Shanghai, the Model Y was also the best-selling vehicle with 30,491 units sold in 2024, as noted in a report from Sina Finance.

Interestingly enough, the Model Y was followed by the Model 3 sedan, which saw 12,526 units sold in Shanghai during the year.

Even in the first-tier city of Guangzhou, which was topped by the GAC Aion AION S, the Model Y also posted strong sales, becoming the city’s second-best-selling vehicle in 2024 with 18,239 units sold.

China’s first-tier cities:

China’s first-tier cities represent the most developed areas of the country.

Consumers in first-tier cities are expected to be generally more sophisticated and affluent.

Beijing and Shanghai are two of China’s most prominent first-tier cities.

Beijing is the country’s political center, and Shanghai is a major financial hub.

Tesla’s strong presence in both cities bodes well for Tesla and its brand’ growing influence in China’s electric vehicle sector.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y became the sales champion in Beijing and Shanghai in 2024