Tesla CEO Elon Musk to speak at Code Conference 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will speak at Code Conference 2021 in Beverly Hills, according to the event’s website. The site recently added Musk to its extensive list of confirmed speakers.

The Code Conference is set for September 27th through the 29th, 2021, and will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It is unknown which day Musk will speak at this time.

The three-day event has a schedule full of events for attendees, who will finally be able to rejoin the event in person following the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything from coding and programming events, lunches, dinners, and after-parties are slated for the event, giving attendees a full schedule of learning opportunities and to pick the brains of some of tech’s most influential figures.

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend the event, the Code Conference website states. “The health and safety of our staff, partners, and event participants is our top priority. This year, we’ll be implementing new policies and procedures based on the latest guidance from federal, state, and local health officials on preventing the transmission of COVID-19. We will require everyone who joins us to provide valid proof of vaccination*, wear a mask, and follow all other safety protocols as directed by event producers.”

The event is where influencers from several different sectors gather for in-depth, unscripted conversations about the impact of digital technology on our lives and businesses. Speakers will have the opportunity to sit down with host Kara Swisher, American Journalist who has been described by Newsweek as “Silicon Valley’s most powerful tech journalist.” Swisher will sit down with several notable names in tech, sports, and other sectors, talking about today and tomorrow’s technological developments.

“Code 2021 will address the role of tech in our new reality: the hottest IPO market since 1999, the development of a vaccine in record time, antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook, China, climate change tech, and so much more,” the event’s site said as the description of the event.

Musk will be on the speaker list with people like Kevin Durant, Power Forward for the Brooklyn Nets and Co-founder of Thirty Five Ventures and Boardroom, Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, Scott Galloway, Professor of NYU’s Stern School of Business, Michelle Williams, Dean of Faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. One of the more interesting speakers also on the list will be Gary Gensler, Chair of the SEC, the regulatory agency that has had several brush-ups with Elon Musk in the past.

The event is on an invite-only basis, and you can apply to attend the event on the Code Conference website.

