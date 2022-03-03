Tesla China Model Ys turned into mobile suites, boost tourism in mountain village

By

Tesla owners from a remote mountain village in China are turning their Model Y vehicles into mobile suites and boosting tourism in their local community.

Tesla’s array of features like Camp Mode have provided car owners with novel ways to use their vehicles. Tesla China recently highlighted the prosperity a small group of Model Y owners brought to their mountain village in Yunnan Province. Approximately 31 people from the village, called Panzhiga, own Tesla Model Ys and use them to make tourists’ experiences in the area more unique.

(Credit: Tesla China)

(Credit: Tesla China)

Cai Run was the first Tesla owner from the mountain village. Cai worked in China’s urban cities for years before returning to Panzhiga. He opened a homestay for tourists in his hometown. At first, most people in the village thought Cai was nuts for buying a Tesla and moving to an area with no charging facilities in sight.

However, more people started buying Teslas of their own after learning more about the all-electric vehicle and seeing Cai’s success with his homestay. Cai helped other people in his village open hotels. Eventually, the tourism business in Panzhiga grew. When all the homestays are fully booked, Tesla owners in the village rent out their vehicles to visitors for the night. Tourists appreciate the Model Y’s spacious cabin. The all-electric crossover’s glass roof also helps guests watch the night sky. Now there are 30 other Tesla owners in the village.

(Credit: Tesla China)

Panzhiga didn’t stop with Tesla homestays, though. Some villagers also use their Model Ys as mobile shops. They even use Tesla’s Boombox feature to attract customers. The village also uses Tesla’s light show feature to entertain guests.

Because of their unique use of Tesla’s vehicles, Panzhiga has been nicknamed the “Tesla village.” The Tesla owners of Panzhiga love their Model Ys. They’re even open to letting people test drive their Teslas when asked.

Panzhiga’s Tesla owners have really shown their support for the company. Recently, Tesla China announced that Panzhinga now has a destination charging station, complete with a unit printed with the signature of CEO Elon Musk.

Check out the growing Tesla community in the mountain village located in Yunnan below!

