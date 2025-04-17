Tesla confirms rollout of critical feature, but Cybertruck misses out

Tesla has confirmed the rollout of a new, critical feature that is coming to the United States for the first time.

However, the Cybertruck will unfortunately miss out on it.

Tesla has a distinct advantage among many automakers as their Over-the-Air updates make their vehicles better over time. While many automakers have the ability to roll out new features through these updates, Tesla has been shown to be one of the companies that can truly make things significantly better with their cars.

A new feature coming to the United States and now rolling out is Adaptive Headlights. This feature will be applied to Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles with the proper hardware.

Adaptive Headlights are different than your typical auto highbeams in the way that they can dim certain pixels of the bulb to keep visibility for the Tesla driver high, while eliminating glare for those who are in oncoming cars:

🚨 Tesla’s Adaptive Headlights dim only select pixels of the bulb to increase visibility for all drivers, while keeping brightness at a maximum for you Perhaps one of the coolest features around pic.twitter.com/WCEsU31um8 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 17, 2025

For the first time, Tesla is rolling out the feature to these vehicles in the United States. European Tesla owners were able to use the function several months back, but it was pending approval in the U.S.

At first, Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, said that the Cybertruck would have this feature. However, in late February, he confirmed that he was incorrect and the all-electric pickup will not have the ability to get Adaptive Headlights, as the company could not fit the correct hardware in the Cybertruck’s module:

@wmorrill3 is right – I was a little overzealous and my memory failed. S/X/3/Y have it – but those thin little headlight modules in CT, just couldn’t get it in there. — Lars (@larsmoravy) February 28, 2025

The feature certainly makes visibility better for everyone on the road and will improve overall safety while eliminating the pesky and annoying feeling of being blinded by high beams.

The Adaptive Headlight feature for Tesla is part of the company’s Spring Update for 2025.