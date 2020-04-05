Tesla couple use their Model 3 to keep to date night tradition amid challenging times

A Tesla owner found the perfect opportunity to take his wife on a dinner and movie date, with the help of their Model 3 despite the coronavirus lockdowns.

Virginia-based Chef, Ulysses, wanted to keep the tradition of weekly date nights with his wife alive, however, recent stay-at-home orders and recommendations of social distancing have inhibited plans to go for a night out on the town. Ulysses got creative and realized a romantic night with his significant other didn’t have to be spent at a fancy restaurant and pricey movie theater. Tesla’s Romance Mode and Theater Mode made for the perfect way to escape the gravity of the current pandemic while standing safe.

“With this whole COVID-19 situation going on, I really wanted to do something that can alleviate the stress and worries that we have to deal with,” Ulysses tells Teslarati. “[I wanted] something that is compliant with social distancing but at the same time something that can inspire people out there that we can do something to make love prevail during these times of hardship.”

Credit: Ulysses

Ulysses and his wife ate a small dinner in their home before taking a small charcuterie board, some grape juice (to abide by laws as he was sitting behind the wheel), and wine glasses into the Model 3. The two enjoyed an array of different meats and cheeses in their car while accompanied by their 7-year old son, who they packed PB&J sandwiches and Oreo cookies to snack on. Of course, the romantic flair was provided by Tesla’s Romance Mode.

After enjoying the assortment of goodies they packed for themselves, the family had a “drive-in movie” experience thanks to Tesla’s Theater Mode. The Model 3’s comfortable seats and an impressive sound system offered an immersive movie experience, forgetting that they weren’t at the cinemas. “We had a really wonderful time.”

Credit: Ulysses Credit: Ulysses

As news outlets continue to pour out negativity as the virus affects more people every day, Ulysses wanted to show that positivity is still possible despite the tough time the country is going through. “We wanted to do our best and help slow the curve of this virus as well as hopefully inspire people out there that we still have to do the best in expressing our love and care for our family,” he said.

Tesla’s implementation of unique features like Romance and Theater Modes were both offered to owners to improve the ownership experience further. However, the availability of these features has proved to be extremely versatile, as families who are stuck at home at using them to entertain themselves. With sad news being reported each day, it is refreshing to see families finding the positives in life and not losing sight of one another.