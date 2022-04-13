Tesla trademarks a fan’s idea for a Cybertruck-inspired backpack

By

Tesla has trademarked the “CYBERBACKPACK,” according to United States Patent Office filings, perhaps indicating the electric automaker has purchased the rights to a fan’s idea for a backpack inspired by the company’s electric pickup.

Tesla filed an application for a trademark on April 5, USPTO filings suggest, for a CYBERBACKPACK. The filing falls under several categories, but most importantly, it is described as a book bag or school bag.

Initially spotted by Electrek, the CYBERBACKPACK was originally a fan idea. The Cybertruck, an all-electric vehicle unveiled by Tesla in late 2019, has captured the world’s attention with its unique design and EV powertrain. Despite Tesla planning for initial production of the Cybertruck in late 2020, the automaker now has its sights set on 2023 to begin manufacturing the vehicle.

Interestingly, the CYBERBACKPACK website, which was the original location of purchase, has been shut down. Originally posted via Shopify, cyberbackpack.com is now an available domain, meaning Tesla may have purchased the fan’s idea.

There is no doubt Tesla has stepped up its game in terms of apparel for fans and enthusiasts of the company over the past several years. For example, Tesla launched several Texas-inspired items on its online shop after its Gigafactory Texas facility outside of Austin started to take shape. Tesla added things like a Texas-sized belt buckle to its item shop. At its Cyber Rodeo at the plant last week, Tesla offered things like a branding iron, for culinary use only, of course.

