Tesla sends out invitations for Cybercab display at Art Basel in Miami, FL

Tesla appears to be sending out invites for a Cybercab showcase event at Art Basel in Miami, FL this coming December. Screenshots of invitations that are reportedly being sent by the electric vehicle maker have been shared on social media platform X.

As could be seen in a poster for the event, the Cybercab will be available for viewing at the Tesla Design District at Art Basel, Miami on December 7, 2024. Tesla, however, did not state in its invitation whether the Cybercab would stay at the location for several days or if its appearance would be a one-day event.

“Join us on December 7, 2024, at Art Basel in Miami, Florida, to see the future of autonomy for yourself—starting with the Cybercab,” Tesla’s invitation noted.

Tesla’s invitation for the Cybercab’s Art Basel showcase has been received warmly by the electric vehicle community in social media. This was despite the event seemingly being an invite-only showcase, with some who received the invitation stating that they were asked by Tesla to RSVP.

The Tesla Cybercab is the cornerstone of the company’s autonomous ride-hailing business aspirations. During the “We, Robot” event last month, Elon Musk stated that the Cybercab could revolutionize clean, personal transportation. Musk also noted that the Cybercab can help cities reclaim areas that have been converted into parking lots.

The Cybercab is Tesla’s first vehicle that is designed without manual controls. It is also the first Tesla vehicle that is designed with an inductive charging system. With such a charging system in place, operators would no longer need to physically attach a NACS charger when their robotaxis need to charge, paving the way for more seamless operations.

