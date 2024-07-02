By

Rivian has reported its second-quarter vehicle deliveries and production results, between the R1T pickup, the R1S SUV, and the electric delivery van (EDV).

On Tuesday, Rivian reported delivering 13,790 vehicles during Q2, along with producing 9,612 at its production facility in Normal, Illinois. The company has also reiterated its full-year 2024 production target of 57,000 vehicles, ahead of the production of two new vehicle lines.

In Q1, Rivian reported delivering 13,588 of its electric vehicles (EVs), while producing 13,980. The Q2 2024 results also mark a slight decrease from the automaker’s 13,992 vehicles delivered in the same quarter last year, along with 12,640 units produced during the quarter.

Rivian plans to hold its Q2 2024 earnings call on Tuesday, August 6, starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The automaker will hold a live webcast for the event on its website.

In the first quarter, Rivian reported losing roughly $38,784 per EV it delivered, representing an improvement from the previous quarter in which it was losing $43,372 per delivery.

Rivian’s progress toward profitability will take center stage at the company’s upcoming Q2 earnings call, as the automaker aims to reach profitability by the end of this year—or at least sometime in 2025.

In a recent tour of Rivian’s Illinois factory, CEO RJ Scaringe highlighted significant expected cost-savings from recent factory re-tooling, which resulted in decreasing average EV assembly time by 30 percent. The changes are thought to play a key role in slashing production costs and, ultimately, helping Rivian in its path to profitability.

The EV maker also got a capital boost from legacy automaker Volkswagen in the past few weeks, as the company announced a $5 billion investment into the electric truck manufacturer. The investment is expected to help Rivian build the slightly-smaller R2 truck and SUV line, as well as the eventual R3 compact EV.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

