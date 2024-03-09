Tesla says FSD beta subscription headed to Canada in ‘the coming weeks’

By

Subscriptions for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta could be set to head to Canada soon, as highlighted by one executive from the company over the weekend.

On Saturday, Tesla Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel provided an update on X about when the FSD beta could be launching in Canada, saying he expects the rollout to take place in “the coming weeks, barring any setbacks.” He also says that CEO Elon Musk has already approved the Canada update, noting that the team is currently working on technical and regulatory procedures in the country’s provinces.

Elon approved this Canada update and the team is working on the technical and regulatory procedures to make sure we don’t trigger any unintended provincial issues. Barring any setbacks, I’d expect this in the coming weeks. I take responsibility for missing this one when the… https://t.co/ZZjUjwMfRw — Rohan Patel (@rohanspatel) March 9, 2024

The post came as a response to a question from the Teslascope account just a few weeks ago, in which the user asked if there was anything legally stopping Tesla from making the FSD beta available in Canada. Teslascope said in the post that this was one of the most common inquiries it receives from its followers, with the X user receiving the question “many times a month.”

While Patel didn’t say how much the FSD beta subscription would cost, though it costs $199 per month in the U.S., or just $99 for those with Enhanced Autopilot. In Canada, the FSD beta at-purchase option costs CAD $16,000, though the ability to pay month-to-month allows owners to cancel the add-on whenever they want.

Tesla launched the FSD beta in Canada in 2022, but the option for a subscription hasn’t yet been made available. The statements also come after information about the FSD beta was spotted in Tesla owner’s manuals outside of North America last year, suggesting that the automaker could be preparing to launch the system outside of the U.S. and Canada. The company has also gained some regulatory traction for the system in Europe more recently.

Over the past few months, Tesla has also been rolling out its FSD beta v12 to select customers, ahead of a wider launch of the highly anticipated software version. Musk said last year that FSD v12 wouldn’t be beta, and many expect the version to launch soon, as it has already been rolling out to Tesla employees since November.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

