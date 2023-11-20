Tesla Cybertruck attracts crowds ahead of first deliveries

By

The Tesla Cybertruck is attracting crowds in showrooms across the United States ahead of the company’s first delivery event for the all-electric pickup truck. Days before the Tesla’s Cybertruck first deliveries event, people can see the post-apocalyptic pickup for themselves—and place an order if they like what they see.

People have been posting videos and pictures of the Tesla Cybertruck on X recently. Most posts are of Tesla showrooms in California, like Santana Row or the Westfield UTC Mall in San Diego. The recent videos, pictures, and Cybertruck displays at Tesla showrooms across the United States tease the start of deliveries scheduled for November 30.

I found the Cybertruck at Santana Row, CA pic.twitter.com/xLx75gpi31 — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) November 20, 2023

More details about the Cybertruck have been released leading up to the delivery event at the end of the month. Last week, a new video on TikTok revealed the Tesla Cybertruck’s user interface (UI) and operation of its tonneau cover.

Tesla has been steadily ramping up Cybertruck production since the beginning of the year. A few months ago, Tesla Cybertrucks were spotted on car carriers leaving Giga Texas the company’s Cybertruck factory. Earlier this month, massive batches of Cybertruck castings were spotted at Gigafactory Texas, hinting at the electric pickup truck’s initial production ramp.

According to Tesla’s Head of Invest Relations sent out invitations to the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event. The invites were sent to people who won Tesla’s shareholder lottery.

Will you be receiving one of the first Cybertrucks? I’d like to hear your thoughts on and experiences with the Cybertruck. You may contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

