Tesla Cybertruck design and build challenges will yield ‘great’ pickup, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk detailed the design and build challenges that were presented to the automaker with the development of the Cybertruck, its upcoming all-electric pickup.

The Cybertruck was first unveiled by Tesla in November 2019 and was slated to begin initial production roughly one year later. However, a series of unfortunate delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed the initial production and release of the Cybertruck by Tesla.

Tesla has dialed in a Summer 2023 initial production date for the all-electric pickup. However, there are still questions as to when the exact start date of this initial production phase will begin at Gigafactory Texas, located near Austin.

The company has revealed that it is in the initial beta production phases as it release new images of the Cybertruck production lines at Giga Texas earlier this year. The images showed production associates refining and confirming the build quality of the all-electric pick-up as prototypes continue to be spotted on public roads in both California and Texas.

Musk gave the most recent update on the Cybertruck’s initial production phase last night through a Tweet, where he detailed the challenges in terms of designing and building the vehicle, which has an extremely polarizing and unique design that is unlike any pickup on the market.

“We’re working hard to get Cybertruck into production!” Musk said. “This was a tough product to design & even tougher to build.”

We’re working hard to get Cybertruck into production! This was a tough product to design & even tougher to build. But it will be great … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2023

Over the past few years, Tesla has continued to refine and improve the design of the Cybertruck as it moves closer to production. Both Musk and Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, have confirmed on several occasions that the Cybertruck’s design has been finalized.

However, this is far from anything that Tesla has ever built in the past. The exoskeleton of the Cybertruck is made of cold, rolled stainless steel, which presents a unique challenge that Tesla has been tasked with solving ahead of its first deliveries, which are slated to begin in the third quarter.

Nevertheless, the challenges have presented both Tesla and Musk with a unique opportunity to revolutionize and disrupt the American pickup market, which has long been dominated by Ford’s F-series.

“It will be great,” Musk said.

