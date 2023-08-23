Tesla Cybertruck seen next to Ford F-250 giving size comparison

By

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted next to a Ford F-250, giving a new perspective in terms of sizing in comparison to some of the most popular pickups on the market.

In the earliest days of the Cybertruck in late 2019, a Tug-of-War video was posted by Tesla, giving us the best look at the time at the pickup next to the Ford F-150.

Since then, the Cybertruck has not been spotted next to many pickups on the market, but a recent sighting gives us perspective on how the vehicle lines up against an F-250 from Ford (via Arthur Nuzzi on Tesla CyberTruck Facebook Group):

For comparison, the Cybertruck has a 145-inch wheelbase, an overall length of 231 inches, and a width of 84 inches, according to measurements provided by Matthew Donegan-Ryan. These measurements are not quite precise, as they have not been officially confirmed by Tesla, and were gathered using the iPhone Measure app, which is relatively accurate within 2 inches.

Meanwhile, the F-250 in the image appears to be the Crew Cab, which measures 159.7 inches in terms of its wheelbase with an overall length of 250 inches. It also has an 80-inch width.

The Cybertruck was once even more massive, but over the years, Tesla has adjusted its size.

In 2021, CEO Elon Musk said that the Cybertruck had undergone a slight reduction in dimensions:

“That’s pretty much what it [the Cybertruck] will look like, with very small differences. You know, we adjusted the size a few percent. Like around 3% or smaller. You don’t want it to be a couple of inches too big for the tunnel.”

The main motivation for reducing the size is so that it would fit in Boring Company tunnels, but it also seems to be an ideal strategy for ensuring it is not overcrowding driveways or parking spots.

Tesla has even designed Cybertruck-specific spots in blueprints of some future Supercharger locations.

The Cybertruck was spotted zipping around the Fremont Factory test track today, as the automaker rumoredly started battery endurance testing on the all-electric pickup.

