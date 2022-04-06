Tesla Cybertruck arrives at Giga Texas in time for Cyber Rodeo grand opening

By

The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted arriving at Giga Texas, just in time for the Cyber Rodeo this Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Tesla Semi also arrived at the Austin Gigafactory. The Cybertruck and Semi’s arrivals suggest that Cyber Rodeo guests will see the Tesla vehicles up close and personal during Giga Texas’ grand opening.

The Tesla fleet is typically on full display at events like Giga Texas’ grand opening event. The Cyber Rodeo would be a good time to showcase the company’s vehicle lineup, considering Giga Texas is the company’s new base of operations.

The Cybertruck’s appearance at Cyber Rodeo makes sense. After all, Giga Texas will produce the Cybertruck, and it has been quite some time since the Tesla community has seen Elon Musk’s cyberpunk post-apocalyptic pickup truck up close. Plus, the name of Giga Texas’ grand opening event is probably inspired by the Cybertruck.

There have been some notable changes in the Cybertruck since its 2019 debut. In January, a few images of the all-electric pickup were shared online, providing a closer look at Tesla’s alpha prototype of the Cybertruck. The updated prototype seemed to have no physical door handles, a refined version of its side mirrors, and a single windshield wiper.

At the Q4 2021 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla introduced a lot of new technology to the Cybertruck. He stated that the pickup would probably be ready for production by 2023, but Tesla still needs to work on some of the new technology in the Cybertruck. Musk also shared that Tesla was thinking about the Cybertruck’s average costs, in terms of it affordability.

“You can make something infinitely desirable, but if it’s not affordable, that will constrain people’s ability to buy it because they don’t have the money.I worry more about like how do we the Cybertruck affordable despite having awesome technology. That’s the thing that will really set the rate,” said Musk.

