Elon Musk’s latest Tesla Cybertruck tease is a bit tricky to handle

Amidst the refreshed Model S and the Tesla Semi’s recent sightings, the electric vehicle community has remained excited for Elon Musk’s upcoming Cybertruck. This was addressed on Twitter recently, when @JubanMohamed asked Elon Musk if he could provide a teaser for the upcoming all-electric pickup truck. Musk replied with a cryptic update, stating that “There will be no handles.”

Needless to say, Musk’s update has left numerous electric vehicle enthusiasts scratching their heads. The Cybertruck, after all, was unveiled with a set of self-presenting door handles similar to those used in the Model S. Musk practically highlighted this as much back in January, when he noted that the Cybertruck’s door handles will be flush to the steel of the vehicle. That update was received well, as flush door handles would likely make the vehicle look even more futuristic.

With this in mind, it appears that Elon Musk’s recent update may be referring to the Cybertruck’s inner door handles, which passengers use to leave the vehicle. Such a system would not be too out of character for Tesla, considering the company’s tendency to remove traditional components found in conventional cars. The most recent one of these was the new Model S and Model X’s gear shifter, which has been replaced with an automatic system coupled with a touch/steering wheel-based manual override.

That being said, there are actually some vehicles today that have been released without conventional exterior door handles. The Ford Mustang Mach-E with its push-button system comes to mind, as well as the McLaren MP4-12C’sMP4-12C’s hidden door mechanism. Even the next-generation Tesla Roadster features no door handles, with the vehicle being accessed through a touch panel on the B-pillar. The Tesla Model X itself has non-traditional door handles as well, with the all-electric SUV being equipped with self-opening and self-closing doors.

In a way, removing the Model S-style door handles on the Cybertruck may play in Tesla’s favor, considering the Model S door handles’ rather tricky service history. And considering that the Cybertruck’s doors are considerably heavy, a system such as the one used in the Model X would make the vehicle far easier and more convenient to use.

