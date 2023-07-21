Tesla Cybertruck orders reach 1.9 million as Musk details ‘off the hook’ demand

By

Tesla Cybertruck orders have surpassed 1.9 million just days after CEO Elon Musk detailed that demand for the vehicle is “so off the hook, you can’t even see the hook.”

Tesla Cybertruck orders are swelling to the point that people are still throwing deposits down even though they may be waiting four or five years until they receive their truck.

The all-electric pickup is uniquely designed, so people are without a doubt interested in not only the one-of-a-kind look but also the claims Tesla has brought to the table.

In this past Earnings Call, which happened on Wednesday, Tesla said the Cybertruck is “the first truck that we’re aware of that will have four doors over a six-foot bed and will fit into a 20-foot garage. So, it’s sort of biggest on the outside, but it’s even bigger on the inside.”

Demand is evident for the truck, and Musk said during the Call on Wednesday that:

“Demand is so far off the hook, you can’t even see the hook.”

Musk believes the truck’s offerings are so unique that people simply won’t be able to stay away from it:

“I do want to emphasize that the Cybertruck has a lot of new technology in it, like a lot. It doesn’t look like — it doesn’t look like any other vehicle because it is not like any other vehicle.”

As of now, the Cybertruck has reached 1,943,876 reservations, as of 2:30 PM EST on Friday, July 21. This equates to over $194 million in pre-order revenue for the pickup.

This is according to a crowd-sourced data tracker. It is important to note the tracker may not be the best way to capture the accurate number of pre-orders because the $100 pre-order deposit isn’t much to blink an eye at for many, but it is all we have to go off of currently.

This 1.9 million order number is nearly double what the reservation count was a little over two years ago. In May 2021, we reported the vehicle had finally eclipsed 1 million pre-orders, roughly 18 months after the truck was unveiled.

Cybertruck production will have some serious ramping to do to get all of the reservation holders their vehicles in a reasonable amount of time. Musk said the production ramp “will move as fast as the slowest and least likely elements of the entire supply chain and internal production. So, I wouldn’t expect — I hope it’s smooth.”

Tesla did not reveal any additional details regarding pricing or configurations during the call on Wednesday, but did state that it still is on track to deliver the vehicle by the end of the year.

Quotes via Seeking Alpha

