Tesla Cybertruck overtakes notable EV pickup foe in registration data

Although the Tesla Cybertruck has only been available for about six months, it is already making a major splash in the electric pickup scene.

According to data from S&P Global Mobility, Tesla’s first all-electric pickup had more registrations in March than one of its most notable foes, the Rivian R1T.

March was the fourth month the Tesla Cybertruck was available for purchase. Production is still ramping, and after Tesla built 1,000 units in a single week during Q1, it is evident the company is starting to get the hang of things.

Combine improved production rates with an already massive order bank, and you have the perfect recipe for disruption. The Tesla Cybertruck is already proving that.

According to the data, first presented by Automotive News, The Cybertruck had 1,158 registrations in March in the United States, exceeding the Rivian R1T’s 548 registrations by a considerable margin.

Rivian is a younger company that is still working out the kinks to achieve profitability in the electric vehicle space. It is getting closer, but it does not have the massive order sheet nor the financial strength that Tesla has. It also does not have a dedicated base of fans like Ford, whose F-150 Lightning is still the king of the EV pickup space.

The F-150 Lightning achieved 2,893 registrations in March, according to the data, which was good enough to maintain its lead in the sector.

The F-150 Lightning has various trim levels and has also been offered for several years, making it more affordable and available for those drivers who choose to make the leap from gas to electric pickups. It also now has access to the Tesla Supercharger Network, which makes it a good option for those who do plenty of traveling for work or leisure.

