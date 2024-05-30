Tesla Cybertruck performs surprisingly well on autocross event

By

The Tesla Cybertruck is designed for a lot of things, but autocross events do not seem to be one of them. If one were to mention Teslas at an autocross event, one would probably imagine a Tesla Model 3 Performance competing in it. But as per a member of the Cybertruck Owners Club, it appears that the Cyberbeast performs surprisingly well in an autocross course.

In a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club, forum member TeslaKen noted that he brought his Cyberbeast at a Porsche Club of America (PCA) autocross event. He is quite known in the group as an instructor for beginners, but the club’s members were quite surprised when he took his hulking steel pickup truck through the autocross twice. As it turns out, the Cyberbeast’s four-wheel steering and steer-by-wire systems are truly game changers that give the vehicle stellar handling.

So stellar was the Cybertruck’s handling that the Cybertruck Owners Club member was able to post the fifth best time of the day in the Cyberbeast. That was not too bad at all considering that other vehicles in the event were comprised of sports cars like the Porsche 911, Porsche Boxster, Porsche Cayman, and Porsche Taycan, all of which are notably lighter and designed to be nimbler than the Cyberbeast.

Videos of the Cyberbeast’s autocross run showed that the participants of the event were quite supportive, as several could be heard cheering on the Cybertruck as it crossed the finish line. TeslaKen also mentioned that the PCA autocross head steward, who also took the Cyberbeast for a spin around the course, “kind of freaked out” when he first experienced the vehicle’s steer-by-wire system, perhaps because he was not expecting “how responsive the beast would be with drive by wire and rear wheel steering.”

The Cybertruck owner shared his experience at the event. “I think most of the Porsche drivers were fine with it, and several of them saw me instructing, so they know I contribute to the club or may have seen me with my GT4 at events in the past. I got a ton of questions about how far does it go on a charge, how long does it take to charge, etc. etc. and of course comments about looking like a refrigerator,” he noted.

Overall, the Tesla Cybertruck owner noted that his Cyberbeast’s performance at the autocross event was a pleasant surprise. There are very few vehicles in the market today, after all, that can come anywhere close to the Cyberbeast’s handling at its weight. Any other truck that is close to the Cyberbeast’s weight and size would probably not have been able to pull off the handling that the Cybertruck exhibited during the event.

Check out the Cyberbeast’s autocross runs in the video below.

