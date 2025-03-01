Tesla Cybertruck police truck donor revealed

By

A batch of Tesla Cybertrucks were recently revealed to be a donation to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department from an anonymous supporter of law enforcement. However, that donor has now been revealed, according to reports out of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metro PD told Police1 in an emailed statement that Ben and Felicia Horowitz were the ones who purchased ten units of Tesla’s all-electric pickup that was first given to customers in November 2023. Ben Horowitz, a tech investor and entrepreneur, donated the trucks as a gesture of support.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said donating the Cybertrucks was a way to support the safety of officers and potentially attract new talent to the force:

“By the way, we ordered these before the Trump Tower (explosion). But I will tell you, we want these things because the cops inside will be safe no matter what. These stop bullets. They are also a tremendous recruitment tool for us.”

🚨The mystery donor of these Tesla Cybertrucks to the Las Vegas PD was Ben Horowitz: “We ordered these before the Trump Tower (explosion); We want these things because the cops inside will be safe no matter what. These stop bullets. They are also a tremendous recruitment tool… https://t.co/6tc4OyTS4Y pic.twitter.com/tPS98oNUgY — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 1, 2025

Horowitz, who is a co-founder of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, is a common donor of the Las Vegas Metro PD. He has given more than $7 million to the force in the past. He is a Las Vegas resident.

His donations include everything from license plate readers to upgrades in communications equipment, all in an effort to keep the police department modern and able to provide the most safety possible.

While Las Vegas is a hotbed of entertainment and nightlife, there are also plenty of instances of crime where the Metro PD is forced to get involved.

This is far from the first instance of the Cybertruck being used as a police vehicle, as many departments across the United States and other regions of the world have chosen to adopt the vehicle in a law enforcement application.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck police truck donor revealed