Tesla moving to Cybertruck beta production later this year

Tesla provided an update on Cybertruck production during the latest earnings call. The company announced that it would be moving towards Cybertruck beta production later this year in Gigafactory Texas.

In its Q2 2021 Update Letter, Tesla stated it was making progress on the industrialization of the Cybertruck and plans to start production on the electric pickup truck in Giga Texas, after Model Y production. So far, the start of Model Y production in Austin still seems to be on track. Recently, robots for the Model Y assembly were spotted in Giga Texas.

“The Cybertruck is currently in its alpha stages,” explained Lars Moravy, Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering. He clarified that the Cybertruck carries the structural pack and large casting designs of the Model Y built in Austin and Giga Berlin.

“We are moving into the beta phases of Cybertruck later this year, and we’ll be looking to ramp that into production in Giga Texas after Model Y [production] is up and going,” Moravy said in the earnings call.

Following Moravy’s comments, Elon Musk emphasized the difficulties of ramping the production of large manufactured items. Musk explained that anything produced at high volumes would move as fast as the slowest “10,000 unique parts and processes” it takes to manufacture the item.

During his opening remarks, Musk mentioned the challenges Tesla still faced due to the global chip shortage. Throughout the earnings call and in its latest Update Letter, Tesla was clear that the pace of its production ramps was subject to supply-chain and regional permitting challenges or obstacles.

