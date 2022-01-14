Tesla Model Y tops China’s premium SUV segment in 2021 with nearly 170k units sold

By

The Tesla Model Y topped China’s premium SUV segment in 2021 with approximately 169,853 units sold from January to December last year, reported the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla sold 40,500 Model Y units in December 2021, earning second place in general SUV retail sales. The Haval H6 was the best-selling SUV in China, with 41,456 units sold. From January to December 2021, Tesla sold 169,853 Model Y vehicles, placing it in ninth place in the CPCA’s overall SUV retail sales rankings.

(Credit: CPCA)

(From Left: December 21′ Sales, Jan-Dec 21′ Sales)

However, the Tesla Model Y topped rankings in the premium SUV market. In December 2021, Tesla sold 40,500 model Y units, making it the nation’s best-selling premium SUV. The Ideal ONE took second place with 14,087 units sold, followed by the Mercedes-Benz GLC with 13,072 units sold. For all of 2021, a total of 169,853 Model Y units were sold, placing it at number one in CPCA’s ratings. In second place was the BMW X3, with 149,742 units sold.

Cumulative passenger car sales reached 20,146 million units, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%. The CPCA also reported that the market share of American cars was 8.2% in December, up 2.7% from the previous month. Last month SUV sales decreased 11.3%, with only 960,000 units sold. However, cumulative sales for 2021 showed a year-over-year increase of 3%, with 9.221 million SUVs sold in China.

(Credit: CPCA)

(From Left: December 21′ Sales, Jan-Dec 21′ Sales)

As per the CPCA, Tesla’s retail sales surged 196.6% in December 2021. New energy vehicles sales increased year-over-year by 128.9%, with 475,000 units sold in December 2021 and 2.989 million new energy vehicles sold for the entire year.

Tesla Giga Shanghai aimed for a 500,000 annual output in 2021. It plans to increase production capacity with a RMB1.2 billion (about $180 million) project that should expand the facility further. The expansion started in December 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by April 2022.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model Y tops China’s premium SUV segment in 2021 with nearly 170k units sold