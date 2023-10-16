First look at Tesla Cybertruck Sentry Mode and its Cyber Owl graphic

By

A recent sighting of the Tesla Cybertruck in the wild has revealed something quite unique about the all-electric pickup truck. As it turns out, the Cybertruck will have its own Sentry Mode graphic, and it looks pretty darn cool.

Sentry Mode was initially released in February 2019 amidst incidents of break-ins against Teslas in the United States. The feature uses the cameras around a Tesla to constantly monitor the vehicle and alert drivers if necessary. In the event of a break-in, footage is saved that can later be used by authorities.

Needless to say, the watchful eyes of Sentry Mode have helped numerous Tesla owners over the years. The feature has even helped authorities solve crimes in the past, from cases of vandalism to hit-and-run incidents.

Being a Tesla-specific feature, it was no surprise when the company tapped into its nerdy side when it released Sentry Mode for the first time. During its first rollout, engaging the feature brought up a graphic of HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey to show that Sentry Mode was active. This was later changed to a graphic that looks like the central lights on the turrets from Portal.

As could be seen in the recent sighting of the Cybertruck, which was shared on social media, the all-electric pickup truck would not be using the standard Portal-style graphic for its Sentry Mode. Instead, the vehicle’s Sentry Mode would feature the company’s “Cyber Owl” character, which was designed with sharp angles that seem inspired by the Cybertruck. The Cyber Owl’s eyes seem to glow red while Sentry Mode is active, at least based on the recently-shared image.

To be fair, sightings of the Cybertruck as of late have revealed that Tesla is equipping the all-electric pickup with a custom UI that’s quite different from those found in the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. This was hinted at in a social media post that made the rounds earlier this month, which showed that the Cybertruck UI features dedicated fonts, icons, and graphics that are quite different from the ones used in Tesla’s other vehicles.

The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably the company’s most ambitious vehicle to date. Elon Musk said as much in the past. And while it is no surprise that Tesla seems to be rolling out Cybertruck-unique features, it is quite nice to see the attention to detail that the company is putting on the vehicle and its specific functions.

