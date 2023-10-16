Tesla jobs posted in South America

By

Tesla recently posted jobs located in South America. The Tesla jobs are located in Chile, hinting at a company base in South America.

Tesla posted the new job vacancies earlier this month. The company seeks a Country General Manager, a Tesla Sales Advisor, and Service Technicians. All the Tesla jobs in Chile are in Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region.

The company seeks a Country General Manager to help launch its vehicles—and probably its other products—in the local car market. The job calls for someone fluent in English and Spanish.

“Tesla Motors seeks a Country General Manager Chile to help launch the market. You’ll be the ambassador of our brand in the market and will play a pivotal role in shaping our corporate image while accelerating the transition to sustainable energy,” states Tesla.

The Sales Advisor will report to Tesla’s Sales Manager. The person hired as Tesla’s Sales Advisor will introduce the company’s products to buyers and influencers.

“As a Sales Advisor, you will function with the use of a shared test drive car from the store, working with the CEM or Store Leader to grow both retail and fleet sales. As a sales advisor, you will also visit potential customers outside of the store, holding external test drive events from time to time,” says Tesla about the position.

The Service Technician in Chile will have the same responsibilities as the other technicians and engineers working at Tesla’s Service Centers across the globe.

