By

Tesla’s Parts Catalog has been updated to include the newly released Cybertruck. The Cybertruck Parts Catalog provides a pretty good view of the all-electric pickup truck’s design, the prices of some key components, and a number of features that are yet to be acknowledged by Tesla.

As observed by members of the Cybertruck Owner’s Club, the prices of some of the all-electric pickup truck’s primary components are actually quite reasonable. A look at the Parts Catalog, for example, shows that the front fenders of the Cybertruck cost just about $550 each, which is pretty reasonable considering the Cybertruck’s size. Labor costs to repair a damaged Cybertruck fender might not be too expensive either since the vehicle requires no paint.

There are some Cybertruck components that are expensive to repair, however. The vehicle’s massive windshield glass, for one, costs $1,900, which is reasonable in its own right. But considering the fact that Cybertruck windshield repairs will likely require specialized machines due to the size of the glass, the overall cost of a windshield replacement would likely be substantially most costly than the part’s $1,900 price.

Also quite costly is the Cybertruck’s front steering actuator, which costs $3,300. The Cybertruck’s steer-by-wire system has been lauded by reviewers, but as can be seen in the Parts Catalog, the feature also comes with a pretty hefty price. Hopefully, the Cybertruck’s steering actuator is durable enough to last the lifetime of the vehicle. On a more humorous note, Tesla watchers have started poking fun at the Cybertruck’s massive wiper blade, which costs $75.

Apart from the price of the Cybertruck’s components, the Parts Catalog also hinted at some features that are yet to be announced by the electric vehicle maker. For one, the Cybertruck’s front bumper camera is heated, which should help the vehicle features like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving perform better during winter. The vehicle’s rear middle seat also folds down to reveal a couple of cupholders that have their own “cyber” design.

Lastly, Tesla also seems to have equipped the Cybertruck with some interesting easter eggs. A look at the closure panels on the vehicle’s rear, for one, would reveal that Tesla has seemingly pressed an unmistakable Cybertruck outline on the component. This easter egg would likely be quite a pleasant surprise when Cybertruck owners start tinkering around their vehicles.

Tesla’s full Parts Catalog for the Cybertruck can be viewed here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Cybertruck Parts Catalog teases component costs, key features, and easter eggs