The Tesla Cybertruck’s early reservation holders will get Full Self-Driving for a steal, as long as they included it as an option when they ordered their all-electric pickup.

The Cybertruck was unveiled in November 2019, and the automaker immediately started taking orders from customers. However, in the nearly four years since the Cybertruck was shown to the public for the first time on stage at Tesla’s Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, a lot has changed. This includes the price of Full Self-Driving, Tesla’s Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS).

In 2o19, when the Cybertruck hit the stage in Los Angeles, Full Self-Driving was a $7,000 add-on for those who wanted to invest in the company’s development of semi-autonomous driving software. Now, the price has swelled to $12,000, as advancements in the suite have caused Tesla to push the price upward due to more robust capabilities.

Interestingly, those who pre-ordered the Cybertruck back then still have their price locked in at $7,000, as noted by some of those who hold a reservation from 2019:

When I reserved my Cybertruck FOUR YEARS AGO in November 2019, FSD was $7,000 (vs $12,000 today).@Tesla said that reservation “secures your price as it increases in the future” ☺️ pic.twitter.com/bB01iZ99ge — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) September 11, 2023

CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving installed are “appreciating assets” because the software will only get better as time goes on. Buying in for a fraction of the price of what it might be worth in a few years when it is better than it is now has always been somewhat of an advantage, at least in Musk’s eyes.

However, not everyone feels that way, and Tesla knows that. Last year, Tesla launched a subscription version of Full Self-Driving for those who were not ready to commit to the $12,000 price tag that it costs to own it outright on a vehicle. It is $199 a month to subscribe to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite, but Musk has said that it is not recommended, calling it “debatable” whether it is worth it.

“Right now, does it make sense for somebody to do FSD subscription? I think it’s debatable. But once we have Full Self-Driving widely deployed, then the value proposition will be clear,” he said.

As of right now, Tesla Cybertruck orderers are sitting pretty, and there is no indication that Tesla will force them to pay the new price based on the fine print when they placed their reservation.

