Tesla rolls out “Express” and “Direct Drop” vehicle delivery option to adjust to changing times

Tesla has expanded its vehicle delivery options to adjust to the ever-changing conditions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Customers looking to take delivery of a Tesla can choose between an “Express,” “Direct Drop,” or “Tesla Direct” method.

The company first rolled out its Tesla Direct program last summer as a means to deliver vehicles to customers in a hassle-free manner by dropping off the car right at their home or workplace.

Express Delivery

Customers opting for an Express Delivery will check-in at a pre-arranged delivery center and be guided to their vehicle through their Tesla app’s location tracking tool. New owners will be able to find their vehicle on-premise by following the app’s real-time map.

“All required documents will be waiting inside the car with highlights indicating where to sign. When you’re ready to get on the road, simply pass your documents to the advisor at the exit for review, and we’ll mount a temporary tag and license plate,” notes Tesla.

Yep, order online at https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr in 2 mins & car delivered direct to home https://t.co/7ax8MwzBWx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2019

Tesla Direct Drop

To adapt to the changing environment due to coronavirus, Tesla has implemented a completely touchless delivery experience, which one new owner recently vlogged about.

Tesla will drop off the vehicle to the location of the customer’s choosing. No interaction is required, and the customer will complete all required paperwork on their own. A customer can gain access to their new vehicle by unlocking it through Tesla’s mobile app.

Customers opting to take delivery through the convenient Direct Drop method will need to have all payment and paperwork completed before delivery. “You are required to send back any remaining physical paperwork in the vehicle via a pre-paid shipping envelope within 24 hours. 3rd party lending and trade-in customers are not yet eligible for this experience,” says Tesla in a blog post that details its updated Delivery Options.

Tesla Direct Drop is available in the following markets:

California

Hawaii

Indiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Jersey

Ohio

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington, DC

To learn more about the various Tesla Delivery Options available, including its Carrier Direct program, visit the company’s blog post.

In some markets, Tesla has also expanded these options into its service model. We’ve embedded a video showing how one Tesla owner experienced a touchless service appointment aimed at adapting to the changing environment.