Tesla diner and Supercharger gets frame for second movie screen

The second movie screen’s frame is officially up at Tesla’s unique diner, drive-in theater, and Supercharger in Southern California, coming a few months after the first one was installed.

Over the last several months, Tesla has been building out a long-anticipated Supercharger, diner, and drive-in movie theater in Los Angeles, and after months of waiting for the second movie theater screen to go up, it appears it’s finally been built.

Last week, crews began clearing power lines that were blocking the construction of the second screen’s frame. On Monday, Andy of 247Tesla shared a photo with Teslarati showing the frame for the second screen fully constructed and in place.

Crews have been getting closer to building the Tesla diner’s second screen over the last several weeks, with the site last month surpassing nine months since construction began. Tesla first broke ground on the unique Supercharger and diner site in September, and while the first movie screen frame went up in March, work has been focused on the exterior and interior work on the restaurant building, as well as grading in the parking lot.

The idea for the Tesla diner came about in 2018, when CEO Elon Musk discussed the concept on Twitter with some of his followers. He noted that he was hoping to create an old school drive-in movie theater and Supercharger location, featuring a restaurant with waiters on roller skates and rock and roll music playing. In addition, Musk said that the Tesla diner would feature movie screens playing some of the best scenes from movie history.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

As can be seen in the building coming together today, the diner building features multi-level seating on which attendees can sit and eat and watch movie clips on the screens while they wait for their electric vehicles (EVs) to charge. Last year, we covered much of the rollout of Tesla’s permits for the site, with site plans showing around 32 different charging stalls.

You can see some of the site plans for the 7001 W. Santa Monica Blvd. location below.

