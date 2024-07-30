By

A Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted featuring what seems to be the first emergency medical service (EMS) wrap, coming as the most recent case of the electric vehicle (EV) being converted for use in emergency services.

Originally posted on Reddit in separate posts on Friday and Monday, the wrapped EMS Cybertruck was seen in New Jersey, sporting a red, white, and blue wrap, a siren on top, and text detailing that it’s an emergency vehicle. The Cybertruck was reportedly donated to the ambulance service Hatzulas Nefashos in Lakewood, and it features additional text in both Hebrew and English.

Near the rear bumper, the wrapped Cybertruck says that the EV was “donated in memory of the Kedoshim killed on October 7th.”

The EV comes as the latest wrapped Cybertruck to make its way around the internet and the most recent example of the vehicle getting outfitted for emergency services. Earlier this month, a wrapped Cybertruck police vehicle made its debut for the first time in Greenfield, California, as outfitted with police equipment by the Unplugged Performance team’s Up.Fit fleet vehicle division.

Another Cybertruck police cruiser went live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last month, sporting a green and white law enforcement wrap and the Dubai police logo. CEO Elon Musk has also previously suggested that he thinks police departments should transition to using the Cybertruck, as highlighted in response to a post on X from authorities in Rosenberg, Texas, in January.

Tesla has been ramping up production of the unique EV over the last several months, with the company recently surpassing the one-year anniversary of the first pre-production Cybertruck built at Gigafactory Texas. During the company’s recent Q2 2024 earnings call, Tesla said that Cybertruck production had more than tripled sequentially, listing end-of-the-year output at “greater than 125,000 units.”

