Tesla urges judge to dismiss self-driving patents infringement case

Tesla has requested that a federal judge dismiss most of a case over claims that it infringed on multiple patents relating to autonomous driving technology, coming as the company aims to launch driverless ride-hailing services later this year.

On Friday, Tesla filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, in which it argued the dismissal of a case alleging three patent infringement claims against Granite Vehicle Ventures LLC, according to a report from Bloomberg Law. The motion argues that Granite failed to detail “any facts whatsoever to allege infringement” of two of its inventions in the original suit.

The firm officially launched a lawsuit against Tesla in December, claiming that Tesla infringed on patents numbered 11,738,765, 12,037,004, and 11,597,402. Tesla has also asked the court to transfer the lawsuit to a federal court in California, though it filed this motion under seal because it says the “information could be harmful to Tesla and/or third parties.”

All three of the patents refer to a common specification, though Tesla also argued that the claims are different, adding that Granite’s allegations related to patent 11,597,402 shouldn’t be used as a substitute for claims relating to the other two.

The automaker also argues that the other two patents leave “Tesla with no more information than a bare recitation of the cause of action,” as detailed in the filing.

Tesla is being represented in the case by in-house legal counsel, while Granite Vehicle is being represented by Miller Fair Henry PLLC and Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP.

The lawsuit comes as Tesla aims to shift its Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) system to an unsupervised one later this year, along with plans to start rolling out the company’s highly-anticipated driverless ride-hailing services. In October, Tesla also held an event to unveil the Cybercab robotaxi platform, which is a two-seat passenger vehicle that comes without a steering wheel or pedals.

Although Tesla owners can already purchase or subscribe to FSD Supervised, CEO Elon Musk and other executives have said that the company plans to launch the self-driving ride-hailing service in Austin, Texas in June, near its so-called Gigafactory where the company builds some of its electric vehicles (EVs).

