Tesla Megapacks to back one of Europe’s largest energy storage sites

By

Tesla’s grid-scale Megapack batteries have been selected for yet another battery energy storage system (BESS) in Europe, which is set to become one of the biggest projects of its kind on the continent.

On Tuesday, European energy provider Return detailed plans for the next phase of Project Mufasa, a 350MW/1.4GWh Tesla Megapack facility in Vlissingen, Netherlands, as announced in a press release. The site is being developed by the company’s Lion Storage brand and is expected to become operational by 2027, featuring 372 of Tesla’s four-hour 2XL Megapacks and becoming the largest BESS in the Netherlands and one of the largest across Europe.

Return will oversee construction of the site and it will also utilize a former coal-fired power plant in its connection to the electrical grid. The company also says that the amount of power will be sufficient to power over 200,000 households in the Vlissingen area, with the ability to discharge several times per day.

“Project Mufasa is a game-changer for battery storage in the Netherlands,” said Arno Hendriks, Lion Storage Co-Founder. “As the first of its kind to secure full project financing, it proves that energy storage is not just viable—it’s investable.”

The project is valued at over 350 million euros (~$365.6 million), and funding is being backed by Macquarie Capital as the lead equity investor, along with TINC, existing Return investors, and six other banks. Project Mufasa leaders are also partnering with Eneco, which will use revenue index models to help oversee and optimize day-to-day operations at the facility.

“With cutting-edge technology and strong strategic partnerships, we’re driving a smarter, more resilient energy future and setting the bar for what’s next in Europe,” said Jeroen Althoff, fellow Lion Storage Co-Founder.

READ MORE ON TESLA MEGAPACK PROJECTS: Tesla’s first four-hour Megapacks in the Netherlands are now operational

“At Return, we’re not just building energy storage—we’re shaping the backbone of a cleaner, more resilient power system for Europe,” writes Willem-Jan Schutte, Return’s CEO. “The demand for reliable, large-scale storage has never been greater, and we’re ready to deliver. For those looking to be part of the energy transition—whether as partners, customers, or investors—Return is where innovation meets impact.”

Tesla has deployed or been involved in announcements relating to several BESS projects in the past several months, with recent projects becoming operational in Austria, Puerto Rico, and Texas, to name just a few. Earlier this month, the company also began production at its second Megapack factory, located in Shanghai, China, after spending the last few years ramping production at its Lathrop, California manufacturing facility.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla Megapacks to back one of Europe’s largest energy storage sites